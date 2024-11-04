Finn Russell the key to unlock Springboks’ defence, says former SA-born Scotland prop WP Nel

Former South African-born Scotland prop WP Nel says the return of ace flyhalf Finn Russell will give the Scots a timely boost ahead of their Test against the Springboks at Murrayfield on Sunday (6.10pm kickoff). Russell, utility back Blair Kinghorn and scrumhalf Ben White missed the Scots’ win over Fiji on Saturday because the match fell outside the official Test window, as English Premiership and French Top 14 clubs weren’t required to release players.

Scotland ran out comfortable 57-17 winners on the day, with Adam Hastings putting in a good performance at No 10 against Fiji in Russell's absence. However, Russell is expected to come straight into the side along with Kinghorn at fullback. Russell is magnificent playmaker for the Scots, and a No 10 who can unleash their dangerous backline, which also includes inside centre Sione Tuipulotu and big SA-born left wing Duhan van der Merwe.

It's a good pass but it's not the best to ever exist. That award goes to fellow Scot Finn Russell: https://t.co/l0PQW0obZk pic.twitter.com/A1yYwp1EXj — JAY ARGHHH! #TheRestIsDenly (@QwentyJ) October 28, 2024 “Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn are back this weekend and they will have to play a big role if Scotland want to win,” Nel told the Afrikaans rugby program SuperRugby on SuperSport.

“Everything goes through Finn, and if he plays well on the day, we know the Scots can be dangerous. The biggest thing for them is to get the ball in his hands to get their outside backs such Sione and Duhan away.” However, Nel stressed that Scotland first have to match the Boks upfront if they are going to give Russell and co quality ball on Sunday. Scotland have another SA-born player Pierre Schoeman at loosehead prop, while former France prop Pieter de Villiers, who was also born in South Africa, is their scrum coach.

“It’s starts upfront. If Scotland can’t match the Springboks in the forwards, then they are going to struggle to win the match,” Nel added. “Pieter de Villiers and John Dalziel will prepare them well to try and disrupt the scrum and the lineouts. There are also a few guys coming in on to the bench, which will make them stronger. “But it’s at the back where Scotland are very dangerous. So they need good, clean ball to operate.”