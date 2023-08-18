Siya Kolisi does not "walk in fear" of a recurrence of his serious knee injury which almost ended his 2023 Rugby World Cup dreams as the Springbok captain makes a first appearance of the year against Wales in a warm-up fixture in Cardiff on Saturday. Kolisi was sidelined in April while playing for the Durban-based Sharks and early predictions were that he would struggle to be fit for the defence of the Boks’ title having been a central figure when they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan four years ago.

But the loose-forward will get a first run against the Welsh, and possibly New Zealand at Twickenham on Aug. 25 in a bid to prove his fitness before the Boks take on Scotland in a vital Pool B opener in Marseille on Sept. 10. With several leading players having already been ruled out of the World Cup through injury, he is taking a philosophical view. "You always have that small doubt, but I can’t think about that," Kolisi told reporters on Friday. "Whatever happens tomorrow, I have peace in my heart that I gave myself the best chance to be here.

"If it (fresh injury) happens, it happens. I am not walking in fear, I am walking in confidence because I feel good." The 32-year-old has been chomping at the bit on the sidelines, and says he will not hold anything back at the Principality Stadium. "The coaches have said I must give everything I can for as long as I can until they take me off. Whether that is in the first half or at halftime, or afterwards, we will see how long I can last.

"My role doesn’t change, I am going to play as hard as I can for as long as I can." Despite his injury, Kolisi has been part of the squad for the entire year, even travelling with the team to New Zealand during the Rugby Championship.