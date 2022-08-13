Five big battles that can win it for Springboks and All Blacks at Ellis Park

Cape Town – The Springboks were resounding 26-10 victors over the All Blacks in Mbombela last weekend. But will they have it as easy in Saturday’s second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park (5.05pm)?

Here are five key one-on-one battles that can decide the outcome: Jesse Kriel v Caleb Clarke Bok coach Jacques Nienaber took a calculated gamble in picking Kriel, normally an outside centre, at right wing due to the unavailability of Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Kriel’s experience of over 50 Test caps won him the nod ahead of Warrick Gelant, but will that be enough? He is a solid defender and runs good lines in midfield, but his biggest challenge will be to bring the same kind of spark on attack like Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi did last week. It is not so much the pace stakes that’s a problem – as Kriel is reportedly one of the quickest men in the squad – but rather being able to come up with that special offload, side-step, or tap back in the air from an up-and-under. He will also have his hands full in marking powerful ball-carrier Clarke, who will look to get much more involved than in Mbombela.

Handre Pollard v Richie Mo’unga

The Bok No 10 pulled the strings in cool fashion last week, slotting all his goal-kicks and a drop goal, while he dovetailed well with Jaden Hendrikse in handling the pressure from defensive kicks. Pollard also set up Arendse’s try with a perfect up-and-under across the field, and he carried the ball up himself on occasion as well. But Mo’unga will present much more of an overall threat than what Beauden Barrett did last week. Where the latter is more direct and tries to run at the defence himself, Mo’unga has a bigger bag of tricks.

He is a much more creative playmaker, and can vary his game smartly between a ball-in-hand approach or using the boot to good effect. So, Pollard will need to be even more emphatic with his own decision-making, as well as not allowing Mo’unga much space to weave his magic. Jaden Hendrikse v Aaron Smith

Having to come on in the first minute for the injured Faf de Klerk, Hendrikse produced the finest display of his young career last week. He took charge of the kicking game with pinpoint box-kicks, delivered a smooth service from the base and put in his fair share of tackles as well. He overshadowed opposite number Smith, who battled to put his usual commanding stamp on proceedings. Yes, his forwards didn’t win the physical battle, but the 33-year-old Smith has played in over 100 Tests and should be able to make his mark in any kind of environment.

He still has a good pass, but should look to test the Bok defence at close quarters as well with a couple of snipes himself. Smith’s box-kicks also need to allow the New Zealand chasers to have enough time to contest for possession in the air. Pieter-Steph du Toit v Shannon Frizell

Du Toit had a slow start to his 2022 season after a long injury layoff, but was much more active in Mbombela as he works towards reaching top form again. But the 2019 World Player of the Year must still strive to be a more active ball-carrier, which is his biggest attribute. Fellow loose forwards Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese were more active in Mbombela, although Du Toit did get stuck in on defence. Du Toit will be up against a more physical All Black blindsider this week in Frizell, who comes in for Akira Ioane after an impressive second-half cameo last week, which ended in a late try.

Frizell is a big unit at 1.95m and 108kg, and will try to get the Kiwis on the front foot by imposing himself on the Bok forwards. But he will first have to get past Du Toit, though…

Joseph Dweba v Samisoni Taukei’aho It was a big call by Nienaber to bring in Dweba on Wednesday after Bongi Mbonambi was ruled out with a knee injury, especially after Malcolm Marx’s Man-of-the-Match performance last week. But the new Stormers signing has been waiting patiently to get regular game-time, and after starting against Wales in Bloemfontein, this is his chance to show that not only should he remain part of the Bok squad, but that he is able to challenge Marx and Mbonambi.

Dweba is an all-action figure with an appetite for powerful ball-carries and big hits in defence, but his main tasks will be to find his lineout jumpers and secure front-foot scrum ball. Taukei’aho is in a similar boat, and put himself about in Mbombela with a couple of dynamic charges and accurate lineout-throwing, and will aim to make a greater impact in the scrums at Ellis Park as well. @ashfakmohamed