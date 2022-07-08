Five match-ups that could decide the outcome between the Springbok and Wales

Bloemfontein - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber courted controversy by making 14 sweeping changes to his team for Saturday’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Wales, though, have kept their team just about intact, with just one change. Mike Greenaway looks at five match-ups between the Springbok newcomers and their direct opponents which could decide the outcome. Andre Esterhuizen v Nick Tompkins

It is three years since the blockbusting Esterhuizen last played for South Africa and in winning just his ninth cap on Saturday his recall is a hugely popular one. Esterhuizen was voted the Players’ Player of the Year in the English Premiership and for good reason. Tomkins knows Esterhuizen well having played for Saracens against Harlequins many times. Tomkins is no lightweight himself, though, weighing in at 94kgs but he gives away ten kilograms to the freakish Esterhuizen, who is also 12cm taller. Warrick Gelant v Liam Williams The vastly experienced Williams will have to keep his wits about him if he is to contain arguably the best counter-attacker from the recent URC. Gelant was brilliant for the Stormers and if he continues his form on the international stage, he will create many an attacking opportunity for his backline. But Williams is no mug, having played over 200 club games and he has 75 caps for Wales. Williams also showed for the Lions last year that he can be a lethal attacker and finisher.

Handre Pollard v Dan Biggar This match-up could well decide the game and not just because flyhalf is such a key position. Biggar had a mixed bag in the first Test, at times marshaling his troops expertly but then having costly lapses, including a yellow card, a vital missed conversion attempt, and then giving away the penalty that Damian Willemse landed to win the match. Pollard will surely be a vast improvement on Elton Jantjies, but he also needs to show strong leadership given the new combinations in the team and the expected provocation from the Welsh. Evan Roos v Taulupe Faletau

There is massive excitement around Roos’ debut. He received five awards at the completion of the URC, including Best Player, and he finds himself in a potentially exceptional loose trio alongside Marcell Coetzee and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Roos is up against a wily campaigner in the Tonga-born Faletau, who will be earning his 85th cap. He is probably Wales’ biggest ball-carrying threat and one of their chief weapons in getting over the advantage line. Eben Etzebeth v Will Rowlands The Bok enforcer is the only Springbok to be retained in the starting line-up from last week’s first Test and that might have something to do with him closing in rapidly on his 100th cap. This will be his 99th game and he will surely then get his ton in next week’s third Test. The 30-year-old had a reasonable game last week but with so many new combinations he needs to have a rousing performance to pull the pack together. Rowland is a relative newcomer to international rugby. He wins his 10th cap for Wales and he will have his hands full against a fired-up Etzebeth.

