Five pleasing Springbok selections

Deon Fourie: Should the tough Stormers flank make his debut later this year, he will become the oldest player to make his Bok debut, overtaking Deon Lotter, who played his first Test at the age of 35 years, eight months and 22 days old, in 1993 and also as a flank. I love Fourie’s selection — he has been an absolute menace in the loose exchanges for the Stormers and has been a major part of their success.

Marcell Coetzee: It is ten years since Coetzee made his debut for the Boks and three years since his last Test match. He has played 30 Tests but would have played way more if he hadn’t serious knee injuries and also bizarrely falling from favour with a host of coaches. Coetzee empties the tank every time he plays and there is not more honest a toiler than this humble gentleman.

Evan Roos: I doubt there is a more dynamic young loose forward in world rugby than this 23-year-old. He is in the URC’s top five of every statistic in the game involving a loose forward. He is explosive in everything he does and what makes him so cool is that he does it with a smile on his face. He is loving his rugby and rugby is loving him.