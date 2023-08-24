Five Springboks with a Rugby World Cup point to prove against All Blacks

A New half-back and centre pairing will have to get the Springbok backline going against New Zealand, while Damian Willemse gets another chance to show his mettle at fullback ahead of the World Cup. Here, IOL Sport’s Leighton Koopman takes a look at five Springboks who need to find their groove in the final warm-up match on Friday at Twickenham,

Firing or frantic Faf Faf de Klerk came on as a substitute in that Ellis Park victory over Argentina and deputised brilliantly for Grant Williams after he was injured early on. But he wasn't up to scratch against the All Blacks in Auckland. The nippy scrumhalf will want to set the record straight tomorrow as he looks to seal that nine jersey with the other three scumhalves breathing down his neck. Kicking the yips off the tee Manie Libbok hasn't started a Test against the All Blacks and will get the chance to show his mettle tomorrow.

On the attack, there is absolutely nothing faulty but it's his aim at poles off the tee that is making Springbok supporters shuffle around nervously in their seats. He can shake the kicking errors and a pressure game against the All Blacks could be just the remedy. Canan's in the mood With some excellent defensive reads and an intercept try from the wing, Canan Moodie gets to play in his favourite position against New Zealand. A big task, but the 20-year-old has shown he can step up when needed. With Andre Esterhuizen as his centre mate, He will have to continue with the good game reads in his first Test at 13, both on the attack and defence.

Fully back at 15 Damian Willemse was not the answer at flyhalf the last time against the All Blacks and has since impressed more by coming on at fullback when playing from the bench. He gets a rare start in the 15 jersey where his security under the high ball and long boot for relieving kicks will be vital. So too with his linking on the attack with the backline. Sous owes the Boks a tasty performance There were questions about Franco Mostert after some out-of-sorts performances for the Boks. And people even wondered if he would make the Bok World Cup squad looking at the lock and flank stocks.