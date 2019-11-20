SANDTON – Lock-turned flank Pieter-Steph du Toit was the big winner at the third annual BrightRock Players Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
Du Toit walked away with the coveted 2019 Players’ Player of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, won lifted the prestigious award in 2017 and 2018.
He also took home the Defender and Forward of the Year awards.
The other big winner of the night was scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, he won the Best off the Bench Award, as well as the #LoveChange Award, which is presented to the player that has made great strides in his career over the past year.
