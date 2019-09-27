Louw, who has 70 Tests behind him and is competing in his third World Cup, will very much be the senior in the Bok loose-trio this weekend, even if he isn’t the oldest man in the back-row. He’ll be joined by rookie Kwagga Smith, who’s played just four Tests, and 38-year-old regular hooker Schalk Brits, who’ll play out of position at eighthman and also lead the side.
“It’s going to be exciting playing with Kwagga and Schalk,” said Louw.
“Myself and Schalk come a long way ... since our playing days in the Cape. He’s excited to be at No 8 and he’ll bring a lot of energy to the match. And then there’s Kwagga, who’s a fantastic player. He’s had a great year, in Super Rugby and in the Rugby Championship.
“All three of us have our different strengths and weaknesses, but I also think we’ll complement each other well.”