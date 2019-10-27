YOKOHAMA – South Africa head into the Rugby World Cup final against England next Saturday knowing they still have plenty to work on but fully expecting another war of attrition rather than an open game, according to coach Rassie Erasmus.
The Springboks advanced to their third final with a taut 19-16 victory over Wales in Yokohama on Sunday, which was ultimately decided by flyhalf Handre Pollard's boot with a conversion and four penalties -- the last coming with four minutes remaining.
"We have given ourselves a chance. We have played England four times in the last 18 months... and we are accustomed to how they play," Erasmus told reporters.
"They're a lot better than the last time we played them, especially with the way they dismantled New Zealand.
"We think we are in with a chance. I'm not 100% sure the Rugby World Cup final will be won by an expansive game plan with wonderful tries.