Forgotten Springbok World Cup winner RG Snyman set for timely Munster return

Johannesburg - Forgotten Springbok lock RG Snyman is about to return to action for Munster in what is surely his last roll of the dice for a recall to the Bok squad for September’s World Cup. Snyman, now 28, was a key member of the Springbok team that won the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019 but he has not played for his country since.

After winning the World Cup, Snyman joined Munster in 2020 and almost immediately he was beset by crippling injuries, including two ACL knee ligament ruptures and — bizarrely — serious burns incurred at an end-of-season party where a bonfire got out of control. But in great news for Snyman, Munster, and the Springboks, the lanky lock has been cleared for selection for Munster’s upcoming matches in March.

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast told Ireland’s RTE Sport: “RG is obviously very resilient as a human, that is first and foremost. “He is a really positive guy. He has been through some tough times but has always tried to stay with the group as much as possible and to give input with things like analysing teams.”

Munster plays the Ospreys on Friday night, but the match likely to see Snyman on the field is their game against the Scarlets on March 3. ALSO READ: Number on Junior Pokomela’s back doesn’t matter so long as he can help Stormers win “RG is really, really excited, we are all excited. It will be a big boost for the club and it is a really good time for him to come back into it after such a long spell out.”

