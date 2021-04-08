Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese suffers heart attack - reports
DURBAN - Former Springbok lock and popular television presenter Kobus Wiese is in hospital recovering from a massive heart attack, according to a radio report this morning.
Sports radio presenter John Walland of HOT 91.9FM in Johannesburg said the 56-year-old Wiese had been rushed to Panorama Clinic in Johannesburg and is being closely monitored.
The massively built Wiese played 18 Tests for the Boks in the ‘90s and was a key member of the World Cup-winning team of 1995.
The 2m tall former Transvaal stalwart weighed 125kgs in his prime and has continued to grow into a giant of a man. After retiring from rugby in 1997 after 128 games for his beloved Transvaal, Wiese has been a popular anchor for SuperSport on their rugby shows and on game days
The ’95 World Cup team has been plagued by tragedy. Flanker Ruben Kruger died in 2010 after a long struggle with a brain tumour; scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died of Motor Neuron Disease in 2017; right wing James Small died two years ago following a heart attack; and Chester Williams, the left wing in the World Cup final defeat of the All Blacks, also died of a heart attack in 2019, just two months after Small’s death.
Wiese was a pugnacious lock who took no prisoners in the loose and was a reliable No 2 jumper for the Boks and the Transvaal team that won the Super 10 in 1993 and the Currie Cup in 1993 and 1994.
More to follow ...
