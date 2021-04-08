Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese suffers heart attack - reports

DURBAN - Former Springbok lock and popular television presenter Kobus Wiese is in hospital recovering from a massive heart attack, according to a radio report this morning.

Sports radio presenter John Walland of HOT 91.9FM in Johannesburg said the 56-year-old Wiese had been rushed to Panorama Clinic in Johannesburg and is being closely monitored.

ALSO READ: The Glory of '95: 'Vasbyt, adrenalin and stupidity' help Boks beat France

The massively built Wiese played 18 Tests for the Boks in the ‘90s and was a key member of the World Cup-winning team of 1995.

The 2m tall former Transvaal stalwart weighed 125kgs in his prime and has continued to grow into a giant of a man. After retiring from rugby in 1997 after 128 games for his beloved Transvaal, Wiese has been a popular anchor for SuperSport on their rugby shows and on game days