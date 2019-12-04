Former Springbok Ockie Oosthuizen loses battle with cancer









Ockie Oosthuizen made his international debut for the Springboks against Ireland in 1981. Picture: Facebook/Ockie Oosthuizen Cape Town – Springboks Rob Louw and Kobus Wiese on Wednesday morning broke the news of the passing of fellow Bok Ockie Oosthuizen. Oosthuizen, a businessman with interests in a Stellenbosch wine farm as well as the tourism industry at the time of his death, had been battling colon cancer of late. Wiese wrote on social media: “Ockie Oosthuizen sadly passed away this morning, Mooi loop Ockie” Ockie Oosthuizen sadly passed away this morning, “Mooi loop Ockie🙏” — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) December 4, 2019

Ockert Wessel Oosthuizen was born in Johannesburg in 1955.

He played his first senior match for then Western Transvaal (these days called the Leopards) as a 20-year-old in 1975.

He later moved on to the Northern Transvaal union (Blue Bulls) where he was part of the Currie Cup-winning side of 1981.

Ockie also represented Transvaal (now the Golden Lions).

Rip Ockie Oosthuizen one of the Boks on our 81 tour of NZ land and the states after a fight with the big C love to Susan and family! — Rob Louw (@roblouw6) December 4, 2019

He made his international debut for the Springboks against Ireland in 1981 and was part of the highly controversial Springbok tour of New Zealand in the same year.

Ockie Oosthuizen played his final international against England in 1984.

