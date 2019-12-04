Cape Town – Springboks Rob Louw and Kobus Wiese on Wednesday morning broke the news of the passing of fellow Bok Ockie Oosthuizen.
Oosthuizen, a businessman with interests in a Stellenbosch wine farm as well as the tourism industry at the time of his death, had been battling colon cancer of late.
Wiese wrote on social media:
“Ockie Oosthuizen sadly passed away this morning, Mooi loop Ockie”
Ockie Oosthuizen sadly passed away this morning, “Mooi loop Ockie🙏”— Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) December 4, 2019