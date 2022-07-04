Former Springbok wing Breyton Paulse’s mother, aunt drown in Hermanus - report

Centurion - Former Springbok Breyton Paulse’s mother and aunt drowned in Hermanus on Sunday, according to a Netwerk24 report. Two people, appearing to be lifeless, were seen floating in the water near the Old Harbour in Hermanus when emergency services were notified.

Story continues below Advertisement

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus station commander Andre Barnard said: “The sea rescue craft Rotarian Burnett was launched, NSRI rescue swimmers, our NSRI rescue vehicle, and St Johns ambulance services responded directly to the scene. WC Government Health EMS was activated. “While responding, additional calls were being received of two women washed off the old harbour wall by waves at the Hermanus Old Harbour.” Barnard said desperate attempts were made to revive the two women: “CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced. They were brought to the NSRI rescue station, where CPR was continued by paramedics.

“Sadly, after all the efforts to resuscitate the two women were exhausted, they were declared deceased by paramedics.” Paulse’s mother Setta Visagie, and aunt Marie Gelant were later confirmed to be the deceased. Paulse told Netwerk24: “It is very sad. Pray for me and my family.”

Story continues below Advertisement