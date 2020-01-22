STELLENBOSCH – Four 2019 Junior Springbok World Rugby Under-20 Championship players and another 10 who travelled to Georgia with the SA Under-19 team in December were included in a 19-man squad invited to the first of four SA Rugby Academy alignment camps in Stellenbosch in February.
Celimpilo Gumede (flanker), Emile van Heerden (lock), Sibusiso Sangweni (looseforward) and Thabiso Mdletshe (prop) all participated in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina last year, while a number of their teammates made their presence felt in the South Africa Under-19 team’s successful tour to Georgia, where they won both matches against the hosts.
The camps, which will each feature a different group of players, will play an integral role in the talent identification process for both the Junior Springbok squad and SA Rugby Academy programme.
The World Rugby U20 Championship will be hosted in Italy from June 28 to July 18, with the Junior Springboks set to face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in the pool stages.
