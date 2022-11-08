France will be very hard to beat, says Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber

Johannesburg — Les Blues will present a revolution in style and gameplan – one that has yet to be stifled by any opposition, according to Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber. France claimed their 11th consecutive victory this past weekend when they pipped Australia 30-29 in a thriller in Paris, and their sights will now be firmly set on continuing that run of form against the Springboks, while finally getting some comeuppance against South Africa.

Since their last defeat in a Test – which was coincidentally against Australia last year – the French have swept aside all contenders, including Argentina, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and, most recently, the Wallabies. Adding the scalp of South Africa to that list will, therefore, be an important reaffirmation that their current gameplan and tactics are working, while cementing their early moniker as favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy next year when they host the Rugby World Cup. A thoughtful Jacques Nienaber said on Tuesday that the Boks were well aware of the dangers this French side possess, and came tenuously close to decreeing their opponents for this weekend as a near complete package.

“They play a little bit differently than other teams,” said the Bok mentor. “In my opinion they have a very unique kicking game that they bring to the party … Everybody is trying to topple France at this stage but nobody has found a recipe yet. “They are a very confrontational team,” Nienaber added, “in terms of their ball carriers. They have some big men. They have a good set-piece, their line-out accuracy is quite high – I think it is over 90%. “They have a good rolling-maul,” he continued, “and I am not even talking about their defence. I think they are quite a stingy team and they don’t allow teams, with their kicking game, to come close to their half.

“When you do get there, they are a really well-organised defensive side. It is a different French team that we will face than the one we faced in 2018 (won by the Boks 29-26 at Stade de France)." Nienaber’s high regard for France was certainly evident in his team selection, especially the bench. It seems the Boks are expecting a completely different approach to the one they had to tame in the Ireland loss this past weekend. The 6-2 split is gone, replaced by a more balanced 5-3 approach. Furthermore, it seems the battle at the breakdown will play a lessened role, although it will remain important. Instead, an aerial battle for territory awaits, as alluded to by Nienaber, and that has ensured the reintroduction of Willie le Roux at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse – who are also comfortable under the high-ball – backing the veteran No 15 up.

This is no pie-in-the-sky notion either – against the Aussies recently, the French kicked 36 times. Said Nienaber: “The back three that we selected, we think that it is the combination that will best suit the (French kicking game). "In the game on Saturday against Australia, there were just under 80 kicks – there were lots. I don’t think it will change. It is something that works for them.

“Like I said, it is a very unique kicking game and it is exciting to see that. There is great innovation and a lot of detail in that kicking game. “It is actually quite stimulating to see something like that, and that will be an unbelievable challenge for us to make plans for what we think will unlock it. There were some brilliant coaches before us that tried to unlock it, but they couldn’t … we are quite excited to see if our plan will work.” The Boks record against France in the last decade has been excellent – they have not lost the last seven games, stretching back to 2010. That will, no doubt, be an added incentive for the No 2-ranked team in world rugby to finally claim victory when the match kicks off in Marseille at 10pm.