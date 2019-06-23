Francois Steyn joined a group of 26 years for a training camp as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming international season. Photo: David Davies/PA Images

CAPE TOWN – A group of 26 Springboks have gathered in Pretoria for a training camp ahead of the international season, SA Rugby announced in a statement on Sunday. However, players from the Bulls and Sharks, who took part in this weekend’s Super Rugby quarter-finals, will only join the camp on Monday.

Among the players called up are Cheslin Kolbe and Rynardt Elstadt, who both turn out for newly crowned French champions Toulouse. The 29-year-old Elstadt is the only uncapped player at the camp.

The group, which also includes returning players such as Frans Steyn, Marcell Coetzee, and Cobus Reinach, will get to work ahead of a shortened season which kicks off in Johannesburg on July 20 when they take on Australia at Ellis Park.

They then head back to Wellington, the scene of last year’s thrilling win over the All Blacks, for a rematch against the world champions.

— Springboks (@Springboks) June 23, 2019

Forwards: Schalk Brits (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions).

Backs: Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Dillyn Lleyds (Stormers), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France).