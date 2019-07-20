Jerome Garces' will be in charge during the Boks Pool games at the World Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TOKYO – French and English referees will handle the Springboks' pool matches at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September and October. Two Frenchmen (Jerome Garces, Mathieu Raynal) and two Englishmen (Wayne Barnes, Luke Pearce) will be in charge of the four Pool B matches.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will mark a major milestone when he takes charge of Japan v Samoa at the City of Toyota Stadium on October 5.

Should he referee all scheduled Test matches before the match, Peyper will make his 50th Test appearance.

Peyper will also take charge of matches between Argentina and Tonga and England and France.

The appointments were made by the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee comprising chairman Anthony Buchanan (Council member), Joel Jutge (EPCR), Lyndon Bray (Sanzaar), Nick Mallett (former international coach) and Alain Rolland (World Rugby).

The officials appointed to the Springboks’ matches are:

Sat, Sept 21: v New Zealand, International Stadium, Yokohama. Referee: Jerome Garces (FFR); AR 1 Romain Poite (FFR), AR 2 Karl Dickson (RFU); TMO Graham Hughes (RFU)

Sat, Sept 28: v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium. Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR); AR 1 Nic Berry (RA), AR 2 Andrew Brace (IRFU); TMO Graham Hughes (RFU)

Fri, Oct 4: v Italy. Shizuoka Stadium, Ecopa. Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU); AR 1 Romain Poite (FFR), AR 2 Alex Ruiz (FFR); TMO Rowan Kitt (RFU)

Tues, Oct 8: v Canada, Kobe Misaki Stadium. Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU); AR 1 Angus Gardner (RA), AR 2 Andrew Brace (IRFU); TMO Rowan Kitt (RFU).

African News Agency (ANA)