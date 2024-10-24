‘Fridge’ Wilco Louw out from the cold after Springboks lose ‘Swiss Army knife’

Wilco Louw would be most international teams’ starting tighthead prop. But such is the abundance of talent in South Africa in that position, that he hasn’t featured for the Springboks for three years. Louw is an intimidating operator at scrum time, because of his, well, solidly built body. During the start of his career at the Stormers, his teammates gave him the nickname “fridge”, as Louw is big and rarely moves (backwards) ...

But Louw, who now plays for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship after a stint in England with Harlequins, is now back in the Springboks’ set-up after he was added to the squad for the November tour following the injury to utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels. The Boks’ “Swiss Army knife” Wessels, who is equally adept at loose-head prop and hooker, was named in the initial 34-man squad on Tuesday. However, he has subsequently been ruled out of contention after it emerged that he suffered an ankle injury in the Bulls’ URC clash against the Scarlets last Saturday. Coach Rassie Erasmus also called up Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who had been a regular member of the Bok squad this season and started the Tests against Portugal in Bloemfontein and Australia in Perth.

Squad update: Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been ruled out of the #Springboks' tour due to injury, with two of his @BlueBullsRugby team-mates called up as replacements - more here: https://t.co/QppBEOYg3b 🚑#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/QWdrZdbRIn — Springboks (@Springboks) October 24, 2024

“It’s always sad to lose a player to injury and we wish Jan-Hendrik all the best on his road to recovery, but this opens up the door for Johan and Wilco to make their mark against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales,” said Erasmus. “Jan-Hendrik offered us the luxury of serving as a prop and hooker, but with his versatility out of the picture, we decided to call up a specialist prop and hooker. “Johan has been part of the squad this season and is really growing in his role and in the team.”

Louw played the last of his 14 Tests in 2021, although he named on the Boks’ standby list for the series against Ireland and the one-off Test against Portugal earlier this year. “Wilco has been delivering consistently superb performances for the Bulls this season, and he has been knocking on the door for a while now, so I have no doubt he will want to grab this chance with both hands,” Erasmus said. “We are certainly excited to see what they bring to the squad, while Wilco’s inclusion also adds to our player stocks as we continue to build our squad depth.”

The Springboks will depart for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday. The group will then make the journey to Edinburgh on Sunday, November 3 for their opening Test of the tour. The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh (Sunday, November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23) on their traditional end-of-year tour. Updated

FORWARDS Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche ( Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls). Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw ( Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks). BACKS

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks). Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers). Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).