From beating the Scots, signing bums to meeting a Hollywood star … the Springboks were busy in Scotland

Cape Town – On Saturday, Siya Kolisi and his Springboks were involved in a Titanic tussle against Scotland at Murrayfield. The Boks, known for their sheer bastardry and hard-as-nails approach on the pitch, didn’t give an inch as they prevailed 30-15 thanks to some brilliant performances on the park from a number of men in the green and gold.

After the game, though, the world champions showed they can have a little bit of fun after the final whistle has blown. ALSO READ: Springbok ratings: Eben Etzebeth monstrous, Damian de Allende shows his skill While doing a lap of honour around the park, the battle-weary Springboks had time to show appreciation to the South African contingent that had gathered at the home of Scottish rugby, with Kolisi being kind enough to sign a fan’s Speedo and give him a cheeky slap on the butt that must have left Rachel worried about her marriage.

Meanwhile in Edinburgh... 🍑 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VpPhTqr2zA — Rugbydump.com (@Rugbydump) November 13, 2021 The madness did not stop there, however. Afterwards, the Boks found themselves in the presence of Hollywood royalty and king of the Spartans, Leonidas, who, fortunately was not upset that his beloved Scots had been beaten, so no one had to be kicked down a hole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Gerald Butler, the actor who played Leonidas in the movie, received a gift jersey from Kolisi and his men as he fanboyed over the world champions. Before the game, on their day off, some of the Springboks also played a round at the “Home of Golf” - St. Andrews.