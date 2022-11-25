From Damian de Allende against Owen Farrell … Five key clashes that could decide Springbok clash with England

Johannesburg - The Springboks end a roller-coaster year on and off the field with one last almighty blast against arch-rivals England at Twickenham, in London, on Saturday. The last two games between these sides at the home of rugby have been one-point affairs and this one could also be close. IOL Sport’s Mike Greenaway looks at five key match-ups that could decide the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eben Etzebeth v Maro Itoje These two were not too matey during the Lions series last year and they won’t be exchanging Christmas greetings on Saturday. Etzebeth knows he was snubbed from World Rugby’s Dream Team and he will be keen to state his case. This does not add up to good news for Itoje, and England. Eben the Angry to win this duel. ALSO READ: Can the Springbok ‘bomb’ squad land the knockout blow against England?

Faf de Klerk v Jack van Poortvliet The England scrumhalf had one of the worst games I have ever seen by a 9 at Test level when the All Blacks terrorised him last week. Yet Eddie Jones has picked the Leicester man again, surely believing that no man can play so badly two weeks in a row. Faf, against Italy, looked better than he has all year and this is a huge opportunity for him to fully reclaim the No 9 jersey that Jaden Hendrikse has been wearing for most of the year. Faf should shade this one. Damian Willemse v Marcus Smith

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith came on the scene last year and deservedly was billed as the Next Big Thing in flyhalf play because he had been magnificent for Harlequins in the English Premiership. He then had some good games for England, but this November struggled a little … until the last quarter of last week’s game against the All Blacks when he orchestrated that famous comeback. Willemse, meanwhile, continues to grow at 10 and it has been wise that he has been freed from the pressure of the kicking. This match-up will probably be a draw. Damian de Allende v Owen Farrell Please Damian do your country proud and wipe the smirk off this fellow’s face … once and for all. What a pity Andre Esterhuizen had to return to club rugby because he surely would have been given a crack at Farrell, who got away with murder a few years ago with a shoulder charge on Esterhuizen. There is an ongoing debate in England as to whether Farrell is out of position at 12. I back De Allende to settle this debate.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eddie Jones bulks up England pack with Mako Vunipola, Jamie George to combat Springbok forwards Bongi Mbonambi v Jamie George The last time these two went head-to-head was in the World Cup final of 2019 and George was in the middle of a front row that saw their heads introduced to their backsides. George is an interesting case in that he was schooled in hooker play by the great Bok John Smit when the latter was finishing at Saracens and George was beginning his career. Perhaps his familiarity with South African front-row play is why he has been recalled to replace Luke Cowan-Dickie. George is a fiery customer but expect Bongi to extinguish the flames.