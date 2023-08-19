The Springboks will get their first taste of northern hemisphere opposition this year when they face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (4.15pm SA time). While all eyes will be on the forward battle, especially in the scrums, some key duels in the backline can determine the result …

Flanking the breakdown They are both experienced campaigners with several Tests played, even against each other. And Springbok captain Siya Kolisi can expect a tough welcome from his Welsh flank counterpart Dan Lydiate. Kolisi will need to hit the rucks from the get-go to show that he bears no scars from his recent knee injury that prevented him from playing any Tests this year.

The Bok captain will likely play only one half of rugby, but it will be important that he hits the correct markers his coaches want. The 35-year-old Lydiate has been recalled to stabilise the loose trio, and will aim to show Warren Gatland why he should be part of the World Cup squad. Marx will be Deelighted with another start

Bok hooker Malcolm Marx will be in the run-on side again and can show why he should leave the Bomb Squad behind to take up the role of No 1 hooker. His breakdown play will be crucial, but it’s the battle in the front row at scrum-time and his line-out-throwing that his coaches want to see him excel in. His counterpart Elliot Dee loves a confrontation at the breakdown, as well as scoring tries off the back of Welsh mauls.

Vacant jersey in the Viking’s vision With Lood de Jager out of action, RG Snyman will have another opportunity to show that he can step into that No 5 role and line-out caller ahead of other contenders. The lanky lock is also known for linking up brilliantly with the backline on attack. His offloads in contact can come in handy to free up space on the outside.

He is not as experienced as Adam Beard, but Will Rowlands will do all in his power to stand his ground against Snyman and the Bok line-out. He will also be crucial to Wales’ cause if they want to set their rolling maul. Flying the flyhalf flag Manie Libbok will have a great chance to hush the doubters.

He will be out to fine-tune his kicking at goal, and hopefully he can spark his backline to run in the tries from all over the field, so that he can get some easy and challenging kicks at goal. That combination with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse can be an exciting one heading into the World Cup. Sam Costelow, his direct opponent, is not unfamiliar with Libbok due to the United Rugby Championship. The Boks will have to watch the Scarlets’ pivot with hawk-like eyes as he steps in for the injured Dan Biggar.

The pace in space The speed battle between Canan Moodie and Welsh flyer Rio Dyer should be another good spectacle. Moodie is solid under the high ball and can stand his own when fielding kicks from the opposition. His ability to create something with little space is what makes him special.