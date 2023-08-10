It was an intense waiting period on Sunday and Monday for Springbok wing Canan Moodie, and the stress levels were high because he had those doubting thoughts of “Am I in” and “Am I out” constantly on his mind. But after the 20-year-old heard that he made the Bok World Cup squad, relief and gratefulness washed over him, and that nervousness dissipated and turned into a big bright smile that the Bulls’ player has worn since getting the good news that he is heading to France to help the South Africans defend their world title.

The Paarl-born speedster had one final shot this past Saturday against Argentina to convince coach Jacques Nienaber, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the coaching staff that he should go to the World Cup. Moodie had a blinder against the Argentines, and played incredibly on attack and defence to rubber-stamp his ticket.

He told IOL Sport following the squad announcement in Johannesburg this week that his only thought for the Argentina game was to perform out of his skin, and the rest would follow. But after the match, the nail-biting already kicked in as the players had to wait for the squad announcement.

“My stress levels were very high on Monday, but when I saw the squad, it was a big relief,” Moodie said. “I kept my inclusion a secret and didn’t tell anyone. I wanted it to be a surprise for them too. “Yes, plenty of people sent me messages asking if I had made it. I had to keep things under wraps ... with my family too. It was difficult keeping the good news away from everyone.

“But everyone is happy now, and they know that I am going. The whole family (back in Paarl) were together and watched it, I wanted it to be special for them. They were all really nervous. “But I wanted them to enjoy the moment when my name was read out on TV.” He says he made the mental shift right before the Test in Buenos Aires to accept whatever comes his way and to try and stay positive, but also not to dwell on the thought that it could be his final chance to impress the Bok coaches.

The Bulls star scored an excellent try thanks to flyhalf Manie Libbok’s boot, and he made a few solid tackles while reading the attack of the Pumas like a nursery book.

And it’s Moodie’s ability to perform an all-round role on the wing – attacking like the deadly finisher he is, and stifling attacks as if he is the defence organiser – that probably played in his favour. “Last week, I told myself if I get the opportunity (against Argentina), I will make the most of it. And when that opportunity comes, I want to use it. If I use that, I can walk away content, even if I did not make the World Cup squad,” Moodie said. “I didn’t know then what the coaches’ plans were, but I just wanted to take the opportunity and give my all on the field.

“Now I’m looking forward to the World Cup, and hopefully going all the way with the Springboks and winning it. I thought back to someone like Frans Steyn (in 2007), who laid that platform by winning a World Cup at a young age (as a 20-year-old). But I will take things game by game. “There is not a single player I want to weigh myself up against at the World Cup. “But I am sort of the new kid on the block, and will want to prove myself against any team that I will hopefully play against.”