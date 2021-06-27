Georgia Test in doubt after three Springboks test positive for Covid

DURBAN – The Springboks' Test match against Georgia on Friday in Pretoria is in doubt after three Boks tested for Covid-19 in Johannesburg on Sunday. The Boks cancelled Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure when scheduled testing protocols returned the three positive results when the team assembled on Saturday.

Three players tested positive for the virus following stringent real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedures on arrival at the team base. 🚫 The Boks cancelled Sunday’s training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure after scheduled testing returned three positive COVID-results

👉 More here: https://t.co/iMub3drpNv — Springboks (@Springboks) June 27, 2021 Team management immediately put the squad into self-isolation as a precaution until specialist medical advice is sought from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group (MAG). A decision on further team activities will be made shortly, SA Rugby said in a statement.

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken. ALSO READ: ‘Intensity 10 times higher’: Bongi Mbonambi warns Springboks about Georgia scrum The Boks have not played a match since winning the World Cup final in November 2019, so if their return to action this week is canceled, it will be a severe blow not only to Siya Koli’s team but also to the imminent tour of the British and Irish Lions.