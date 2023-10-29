Get ready South Africa ... SA Rugby confirm dates for Springboks’ arrival and victory tour

Save the dates, South Africa. The reigning world champions have confirmed the dates for their arrival home and victory tour.

In a statement on Sunday, SA Rugby announced that the Springboks will arrive back in South Africa when they land at OR Tambo International at 10.55 am on Tuesday morning.

The tour, SA Rugby continued, will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday. On Friday, they will move on to Cape Town, followed by Durban on Saturday, before concluding the tour in East London on Sunday.

Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban have been selected due to the size of their population, while East London has been chosen for its significance for the sport.