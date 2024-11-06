Good luck Scotland ... It’s almost impossible to predict Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok line-up

If Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had hair left on his head, he would probably be pulling it out trying to figure out who the Springboks will field when they face each other at Murrayfield on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Springboks hauled out backs Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi to face the media ahead of their November tour opener against the Scots.

Normally, it gives one an indication of who may be involved in the Test match on the weekend. But inside centre Esterhuizen and left wing Mapimpi aren’t really first-choice in their positions. Damian de Allende is normally the Springboks’ first-choice No 12, while wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse featured in most of the “big” matches in the series against Ireland and in the Rugby Championship.

It’s extremely hard to figure out who will start for the Springboks on a week by week basis. The only time coach Rassie Erasmus went into a match with the same starting line-up this year was in the two-Test series against the Irish. Erasmus has used 35 players during the recently completed Rugby Championship and 49 in total in the 10 Tests the Boks played thus far in 2024. Good luck Scotland, when trying to figure out who will play on Sunday ...

In the meantime, whether it will be Esterhuizen or De Allende, their midfield battle with ace Scotland No 12 Sione Tuipulotu is going to epic. That “vacuum” in the inside channel is going to be very busy, with all three men capable of producing barnstorming runs with their physicality. But all three also have that soft touch in their locker to get their outside backs away. Scotland also have the guile of former Stormers centre Huw Jones at No 13, who can profit from Tuipulotu famed offloading game.

Esterhuizen is looking forward to that challenge, if he is selected. “They are strong centres and great individual players – I’ve watched many games where they tore up defences,” said Esterhuizen. “I obviously played with Hugh when I was at Harlequins, and Tuipulotu is a hard runner and good ball carrier, so the midfield battle will be big.”

🔊 Hear from Sione Tuipulotu on taking on the Scotland captaincy 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁣![CDATA[]]>󠁴![CDATA[]]>󠁿 pic.twitter.com/AmeJ1ciIoR — Scotland Rugby News (@ScotRugbyNews) November 1, 2024

Looking back at his days at Harlequins when they faced the Glasgow Warriors – who were crowned the United Rugby Championship winners last season – Esterhuizen said facing the centres at international level was a completely different challenge. “Glasgow and Scotland are two different teams, and, although their players make up the bulk of the Scottish team, when they put on this jersey the players have a different mentality. So we are expecting them to be very determined against us,” said Esterhuizen. “Obviously we are hoping to win the match, but we know it’s going to be a massive battle.”