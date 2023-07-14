Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Grieving Eben Etzebeth set to captain Springboks against All Blacks after father’s death

Eben Etzebeth during Springbok training.

Eben Etzebeth will lead the Springboks against the All Blacks. Photo: Matt Impey/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Grieving Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks against New Zealand on Saturday despite the death of his father earlier this week, a team official told AFP on Friday.

The abrasive lock's dad Harry died on Tuesday night, casting doubt on whether Etzebeth would lead the side against the All Blacks or return home to support his family.

Etzebeth took part in the captain's run at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Friday morning, with Springboks media manager Zeena Isaacs confirming to AFP he would play.

The crunch Rugby Championship showdown will be the 31-year-old's first match since suffering a shoulder injury three months ago.

Both sides come into the clash on the back of commanding opening-round wins.

More on this

The All Blacks hammered Argentina 41-12 away last Saturday, the same day South Africa beat Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.

This season's Rugby Championship has been trimmed back to three rounds due to the World Cup, which kicks off in September.

Saturday's Test in Auckland is considered a probable title decider.

Etzebeth is standing in as skipper, with the Springboks regular captain Siya Kolisi currently sidelined by a knee injury.

South Africa's veteran No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, who led the team against Australia, is on the bench against the All Blacks.

AFP

Related Topics:

Eben EtzebethSiya KolisiDuane VermeulenSpringboksAll BlacksWallabiesRugby

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe