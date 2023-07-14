Grieving Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks against New Zealand on Saturday despite the death of his father earlier this week, a team official told AFP on Friday. The abrasive lock's dad Harry died on Tuesday night, casting doubt on whether Etzebeth would lead the side against the All Blacks or return home to support his family.

Etzebeth took part in the captain's run at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Friday morning, with Springboks media manager Zeena Isaacs confirming to AFP he would play. The crunch Rugby Championship showdown will be the 31-year-old's first match since suffering a shoulder injury three months ago. Both sides come into the clash on the back of commanding opening-round wins.

The All Blacks hammered Argentina 41-12 away last Saturday, the same day South Africa beat Australia 43-12 in Pretoria. This season's Rugby Championship has been trimmed back to three rounds due to the World Cup, which kicks off in September. Saturday's Test in Auckland is considered a probable title decider.