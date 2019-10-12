KOBE – South Africa midfield back Damian de Allende is unlikely to abandon his conservative playing style any time soon with the World Cup quarter-finals a week away and defences adept at shutting down attacking options out wide.
Inside centre de Allende has been given the green light by his coaches to play more openly as South Africa have adapted a more attack-minded game-plan in recent years.
But the 27-year-old feels the modern game, especially the style which will be played in the knockout phases in Japan, require strong ball runners to get over the advantage line first rather than be adventurous and potentially cost their side points.
“We all have the licence to express ourselves on the field, but sometimes it's quite tough – with the line-speed and the way teams have developed now with their skillsets under pressure,” de Allende told reporters in Kobe on Saturday.
“Sometimes it's quite tough to make a 50-50 pass, because you know that if that pass doesn't stick, you will probably concede seven, five or three points.