Cape Town - The Springboks are 100% behind Eben Etzebeth after he decided to play as captain against the All Blacks in this Saturday's Rugby Championship Test match in Auckland. It is expected to be an emotional clash for the stand-in captain after his father Harry died on Tuesday, but made the decision to stay behind in Auckland to face the All Blacks.

Out of respect for his loss, the Springboks did not put him up for Friday's captain's press conference with hooker Bongi Mbonambi joining assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. The towering lock will captain the Boks for the 13th time and play in his 111th Test when the action starts at the Mount Smart Stadium (kickoff 9:05am).

Stick said Eben's loss is one that was felt by the entire Springboks squad. "We want to be there for Eben," Stick said.

"He decided to play and I'd like to think it will be in honour of his dad. We are a family, and his loss is a loss for us as a family too. I'd like to offer my condolences to his family. We will try to perform the best we can. We are always there for each other through tough times. "I know the focus is about him and his dad this week, but we also lost Jaden's dad just before we left South Africa. That's one thing I must be honest about as a team, we always support the guys.” According to Stick, they have done everything in their power to be there for Eben and that's the reason why he is playing.

He added that they've prepared as well as possible like with any other Test because it is not an easy task coming to New Zealand and playing the All Blacks. "Eben's loss is very very sad, and like Bongi said he doesn't want to go too deep into it. But we just want to be there for Eben, whatever decision he makes. "The gentleman made a decision and he wants to play, and probably honour his dad with this game. You can't ask for any other game playing against the All Blacks.

"It will be very special with what he's going through. We are going to make sure we perform the best we possibly can." @Leighton_K