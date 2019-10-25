History favours Boks for Rugby World Cup semi against Wales









South Africa line up ahead of their RWC quarter-final v Japan at the Tokyo Stadium. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets CAPE TOWN – Victory for the Springboks in Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against Wales will confirm their ascent to the top two in world rugby. The Boks have made dramatic strides in the past 12 months and have only lost once in 2019.

They must break a four-match losing sequence against Wales to advance to the World Cup final, yet history favours the South Africans - they beat Wales 23-19 in their 2015 quarter-final clash.

The South Africans are primed for the biggest Test of coach Rassie Erasmus’ tenure.

They have won the World Cup twice, in 1995 and 2007, but no team has lost a match in the pool stages and won the tournament - the Boks lost 23-13 against the All Blacks in their opening game of this year’s competition.

Rassie Erasmus is poised to lead the Springboks to RWC glory. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs





The bookmakers have tipped the Boks to beat Wales by nine points, but 2007 Bok World Cup-winning coach Jake White said the Welsh had “the right look” to win the tournament.

Prince Charles, who visited the Welsh camp this week, wasn’t as convinced as White.

Welsh hooker Ken Owens, when asked what Prince Charles had said to the team, replied: “They’re (Springboks) bloody big buggers, aren’t they? and he left it at that.”

The Springboks have also gone on the charm offensive with Frenchman Jérôme Garcès, the match referee for Sunday’s clash. They have won just once in the last 10 Tests when Garcès has officiated.

Erasmus said he had no issues with Garcès and described him as one of the best referees in the world.

The Bok boss also said he was confident his men in green and gold would do the occasion justice.








