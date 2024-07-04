How the Springboks can retain top spot on World Rugby rankings during Ireland series

Ireland can overtake the Springboks in the World Rugby rankings when the two meet at Loftus Versfeld in the first of Tests between the world’s top-ranked teams. The Springboks haven’t beaten Ireland since 2016 when Allister Coetzee’s team won the last series between the two teams in South Africa 2-1.

The last meeting between the two teams was a narrow win for Ireland after a pulsating 2023 Rugby World Cup pool match. Ireland, though, were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the All Blacks, while the Springboks went on to lift the Webb-Ellis trophy with a one-point win over the New Zealanders in the final. Ireland surrendered top spot to the Springboks during the World Cup and will be looking to win it back over the next two weekends. It could even be this Saturday. Ireland will displace the Springboks at the top of the rankings if they manage to beat the South Africa by more than 15 points in Pretoria.

A smaller margin of victory would see Ireland close to within 0.49 rating points of the Springboks ahead of their second Test the following weekend at Durban’s Kings Park. However, the Springboks could extend their advantage over Ireland to 4.79 points if they are victorious by more than 15 points. A win of this magnitude would take their rating above 95 points, following a gain of 0.47 points. A smaller margin of victory would result in South Africa holding a 4.49-point advantage.

Whatever happens at Loftus Versfeld, the Springboks and Ireland are guaranteed to still occupy the top two spots come Monday’s weekly update as the teams below them have too much ground to make up. France and England can both replace New Zealand in third place this weekend if they win and the scorelines are weighted in their favour. The All Blacks will drop to fifth – equalling their lowest ever ranking – if they are beaten by England by more than 15 points and France draw or win their first Test against Los Pumas.