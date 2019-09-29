How the Springboks rated against Namibia







South Africa's Lood de Jager runs at Namibia's Desiderius Sethie, right during the Springboks' convincing. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo The Springboks were always going to be too strong for Namibia in their World Cup Group B “derby” clash in Toyota, Japan, yesterday. They won comfortably, 57-3, and scored some quality tries. For me, Warrick Gelant, Makazole Mapimpi, Frans Steyn, Schalk Brits, official Man of the Match Lood de Jager and Bongi Mbonambi were the Boks’ best players on the day. Not everyone, though, delivered a performance to remember, so here is how I rated the players:

Warrick Gelant 8/10:

Scored a try and played a big part with quick hands in build-up to Makazole Mapimpi’s first try. Ran strongly, off-loaded well and worked hard off the ball; solid outing.

Makazole Mapimpi 8:

He remains a deadly finisher. Scored two tries, was busy and dangerous with ball throughout the game, and defended strongly. Was solid in the kick-receive.

Lukhanyo Am 6:

Scored a try and accelerated through the gap in build-up to Gelant’s try, but it was a quiet outing for the centre. He was replaced in the 56th minute.

Frans Steyn 7:

Finally a full 80 minutes - and a very decent outing. He carried the ball strongly over the gain line, tackled well and looked fit and hungry. He gave away a silly penalty for a high tackle.

Sbu Nkosi 6:

Sadly the man who’s become something of a try-machine just didn’t see much ball, but he played his part in Am’s try and made two charge-downs.

Elton Jantjies 5:

Not the best day for the No 10. He dropped a few balls, lost possession in the tackle, kicked the ball dead in-touch and missed a few shots at goal.

Herschel Jantjies 6:

He made a good long (forward?) pass to send Mapimpi on his way to the tryline, while his up-and-unders were well placed and weighted.

Schalk Brits 8:

The Bok skipper was a busy bee playing out of position and delivered a strong performance. He scored a try, supported his teammates, made nice passes and tackled strongly.

Kwagga Smith 5:

He gave away a silly penalty, but was otherwise non-existent. He made way for Siya Kolisi in the 53rd minute.

Francois Louw 7:

As always, made himself be known at every ruck and maul, and made a number of tackles. He also scored a try.

Lood de Jager (pictured) 8:

An excellent outing by the big lock. He carried the ball regularly and strongly over the gain line, took all his line-out balls, as well as the restarts, and delivered a total performance.

RG Snyman 6:

The big man wasn’t as effective as he’d have liked, but he carried strongly and made his presence known. He was replaced by Eben Etzebeth in the 58th minute.

Vincent Koch 7:

He was always going to have a field day at scrum-time and that’s exactly what he did; anchored the set piece brilliantly. He was replaced by Thomas du Toit in the 46th minute.

Bongi Mbonambi 8:

He scored two tries from the line-out-maul-and-drive, was an ever-presence in the loose, hit his line-out targets and tackled well. He was replaced in the 64th minute.

Beast Mtawarira 7:

He played his part in a dominant Bok scrum that seriously hurt the Namibians, but was otherwise fairly quiet. He was replaced by Steven Kitshoff in the 70th minute.

Replacements

Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende 7:

All did their bit in the second half, with Kolisi scoring a try and De Allende playing his part with good handling in said try.

Cheslin Kolbe was unused.

@jacq_west





Sunday Independent

Like us on Facebook