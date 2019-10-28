How the Springboks rated against Wales









South Africa’s Duane Vermeulen (left) and Beast Mtawarira were warriors for the Springboks yesterday when they beat Wales 19-16 in their World Cup semi-final at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City yesterday. Photo: EPA Willie le Roux: 4. 5/10 Seeing him drop the ball and spill opportunities has become expected. A few good moments, but not enough to silence his critics. Sbu Nkosi: 6/10 Some nice touches, but didn’t do as much as he would have wanted. Looked threatening when he got the chance, though. Was reduced to chasing kicks. Lukhanyo Am: 6/10

Typically eager and alert on defence and also produced another good effort at the breakdown. Would have been great to see him have more ball in hand.

Damian de Allende: 9/10

He showed his power to get the Boks’ only try after swatting off a number of Welsh defenders.

Makazole Mapimpi: 6/10

Put in a solid effort under the high ball. Was also busy overall, although we didn’t get to see him tear the field up to score a try or three.

Handre Pollard: 7/10

He gets an extra point for the composure he showed to connect that vital penalty kick in the 75th minute. Also made a top contribution to De Allende’s try.

Faf de Klerk: 7/10

Got to give him props for his ambition in grabbing Jake Ball by the collar while already having Gareth Davies in the other hand, he clearly knows how to back himself. His box kicks were way more accurate, and that’s all we wanted.

Duane Vermeulen: 8/10

He was massive in contact yet again and his carries were solid. Lost the ball in contact once.

Pieter-Steph du Toit: 8/10

He kept the Welsh carriers in check with his big, ferocious tackles and move around the park as if his energy levels just rose as the game progressed. Class.

Siya Kolisi: 7/10

There were driving-back tackles and he was busy overall. Particularly impressive at close quarters. Was also good to see the way he communicated with Jerome Garces, who deserves a good rating himself.

Lood de Jager: 7/10

Big game from the lock. His work rate was faultless and he also received kick-offs well.

Eben Etzebeth: 6.5/10

A solid outing. He was key in the Bok pack’s dominance.

Frans Malherbe: 7/10

Big shift from the big man. His work away from the scrum was particularly pleasing to witness.

Bongi Mbonambi: 6/10

Conceded one penalty but he worked hard overall. He won’t be too happy about that they parted with their perfect line-out record, but it wasn’t all on him.

Tendai Mtawarira: 6/10

His passion alone should earn him an extra point, but nah, we shouldn’t expect anything less from any of the Boks. Another strong scrummaging performance.

Replacements:

Malcolm Marx: 6/10

He did well when he came in and worked hard in general.

Steven Kitshoff: 6.5/10

Produced a stong scrummaging performance along with the rest of the replacement front row.

Vincent Koch: 8/10

He gets an eight just for that monster shove late in the game.

RG Snyman: 7/10

When you don’t get to see a stunning offload or four from this guy, a decent outing when it comes to the basic will do. And that he did.

Franco Mostert: 7/10

Want an indication of how blessed the Boks are when it comes to their second-row options? Just have a look at him. Solid outing.

Francois Louw: 7. 5/10

Won an important breakdown penalty on his own 10m line, which saw the Boks boot the ball into touch and set up the maul, which resulted in a penalty.

Herschel Jantjies and Frans steyn.

Not enough time to be rated.

