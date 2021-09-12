How the Springboks rated ... Collective mediocrity quells the world champions
CAPE TOWN - This defeat against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match was easily the Springboks’ worst performance since their World Cup triumph.
Not a single Springbok starter produced a performance worthy of praise. Wynona Louw rates the South Africans.
15 Willie le Roux 5: Won good territory with his kicking in the first half, but it was a great outing. That yellow card didn’t help the Boks much…
14 Sbu Nkosi 5: Chased hard and contested for a few kicks. Didn’t get many chances on attack
13 Lukhanyo Am 5: Could perhaps have done a bit more to score what would have been their first try. Dropped one that could could been another. This won’t go down as his best game.
12 Damian de Allende 5: Quiet game by his standards.
11 Makazole Mapimpi 5: Looked to get involved but he didn’t get much return from it.
10 Handre Pollard 4: Shocking performance by the Boks’ general. His goal-kicking was poor, decision-making wasn’t great either.
9 Faf de Klerk 5: Started well and put in a busy shift, but also made some errors. He slipped a crucial tackle on Samu Kerevi in the build-up to the Wallabies’ second try.
8 Duane Vermeulen 6: It wasn’t a typical Duane performance, but it was decent considering he’s just returned from injury.
7 Franco Mostert 6: Got involved everywhere and was one of the Boks that showed more intent.
6 Siya Kolisi 5: That yellow card was always going to add some pressure considering the flow of the game. Was nowhere near the form he has showed so far this season..
5 Lood de Jager 6: Not a bad effort, but as with the rest of the team, he wasn't really as his best.
4 Eben Etzebeth 5: Got involved physically as always. No standout errors or top moments.
3 Frans Malherbe 5: Conceded a penalty late in the first half at scrum time and didn’t quite dominate as he usually does.
2 Bongi Mbonambi 5: Showed good control at the back of a strong maul to score the Boks’ first try. Quiet game overall.
1 Steven Kitshoff 5: Busy shift on defence and on the ground.
@WynonaLouw