How the Springboks rated ... Collective mediocrity quells the world champions

CAPE TOWN - This defeat against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match was easily the Springboks’ worst performance since their World Cup triumph. Not a single Springbok starter produced a performance worthy of praise. Wynona Louw rates the South Africans.

15 Willie le Roux 5: Won good territory with his kicking in the first half, but it was a great outing. That yellow card didn't help the Boks much… 14 Sbu Nkosi 5: Chased hard and contested for a few kicks. Didn't get many chances on attack

13 Lukhanyo Am 5: Could perhaps have done a bit more to score what would have been their first try. Dropped one that could could been another. This won’t go down as his best game. Wallabies Tom Banks and Quade Cooper tackle Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am. Picture EPA 12 Damian de Allende 5: Quiet game by his standards. 11 Makazole Mapimpi 5: Looked to get involved but he didn’t get much return from it.

10 Handre Pollard 4: Shocking performance by the Boks’ general. His goal-kicking was poor, decision-making wasn’t great either. 9 Faf de Klerk 5: Started well and put in a busy shift, but also made some errors. He slipped a crucial tackle on Samu Kerevi in the build-up to the Wallabies’ second try. 8 Duane Vermeulen 6: It wasn’t a typical Duane performance, but it was decent considering he’s just returned from injury.

7 Franco Mostert 6: Got involved everywhere and was one of the Boks that showed more intent. 6 Siya Kolisi 5: That yellow card was always going to add some pressure considering the flow of the game. Was nowhere near the form he has showed so far this season.. 5 Lood de Jager 6: Not a bad effort, but as with the rest of the team, he wasn't really as his best.

Wallabies back Marika Koroibete contests a high ball with Springboks wing S’busiso Nkosi. Picture: EPA 4 Eben Etzebeth 5: Got involved physically as always. No standout errors or top moments. 3 Frans Malherbe 5: Conceded a penalty late in the first half at scrum time and didn’t quite dominate as he usually does. 2 Bongi Mbonambi 5: Showed good control at the back of a strong maul to score the Boks’ first try. Quiet game overall.