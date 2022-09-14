I can’t really take any credit for the forwards’ short passes and stuff, says Bok scrum rock Frans Malherbe

Cape Town — There was an unsavoury meme about Frans Malherbe in the light of the Elton Jantjies scandal this week, with social media commentators quipping that the Springbok tighthead prop didn’t know that there was a dietitian in the squad. But if you know your rugby, you would be well aware that the 31-year-old front-ranker is one of the shining lights of the Bok team at the moment — in fact, has been for many years.

The Stormers star is the rock of the Bok scrum, and is producing the kind of form again that is close to the type of displays he dished out during the triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. His finest outing was in the final against England, where he dominated opposite number Mako Vunipola in the set-pieces and made a strong impact across the pitch at the International Stadium Yokohama. Speaking to him afterwards, Malherbe couldn’t hide the smile on his face that memorable November night, and he was again a man of few words when asked about his current impact on the team.

The broad-chested No 3 from Bredasdorp has been a revelation in recent Tests, adding to his powerful scrummaging with a high work-rate in defence, especially, where he is often found making tackles across the front line. Malherbe has been carrying the ball well too, although he shied away from the rest of the forwards’ soft skills that have been on display during the Rugby Championship. “Thanks. But as you know, you always strive to be better each week. You try to work on your previous performance, and you always try to be better and work in that direction,” was all he offered when asked about his form.

“I can’t really take any credit for the skills, the short passes and stuff we’ve seen. Lood (de Jager) broke the line — I think he is on four or five line-breaks — and Eben (Etzebeth) also did very well. But I can’t really take any credit on the line-breaks.” The Boks are in confident mood after breaking their drought against the Wallabies in Sydney a few weeks ago, but they know that Argentina won’t be pushovers in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (9.10pm kick-off SA time). Los Pumas will also be on a high after recent victories over the Wallabies and All Blacks — in Christchurch — and coach Michael Chieka will have them fired up for Saturday’s Bok showdown, as they are still in with a chance of winning the title.

Argentina tend to grow an extra arm and leg in front of their home fans, and the Boks can expect a hostile reception at the 42 000-capacity Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires. “There’s always room for improvement, and I think other teams also put a massive focus on it — it plays such an important part. In my opinion, it’s a constant thing … to get better and be better than your opponent, and get the upper hand on Saturday,” Malherbe said about the Bok scrum. “It will definitely be a tough battle at scrum-time, like it always is against them. I don’t think their scrumming mindset or culture will change under Cheika. But it’s going to be a tough day come scrum-time, and we will have to be up for it.

