’I was sitting with my head between my legs’, says Jacques Nienaber on Morné Steyn’s winning penalty

CAPE TOWN - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has credited replacement flyhalf Morne Steyn for the part he played in their series victory over the British & Irish Lions. The Boks secured a 2-1 Series triumph after beating the Lions 19-16 at Cape Town Stadium in the Series-decider on Saturday night after trailing 6-10 at half time.

While the Lions looked threatening in the opening 40, a moment of magic by Kolbe in the third quarter got them a try, while they also played more territory than they had before going into the shed. Steyn – who slotted the winning penalty in the second Test of the Lions Series of 2009 - added two penalties after coming on for Pollard, with the last one coming with little over a minute remaining in the intense clash.

During the team announcement press conference earlier this week, Nienaber explained why Steyn got the nod over Elton Jantjies. He referenced Steyn's heroics in the last Series, but also made it clear that Janties had done nothing wrong to miss out. After the third Test, Nienaber said: "On Morne's kick I was sitting with my head between my legs, so I didn't see the kick, but he did it 12 years ago and now he's done it again. Credit to him,' Nienaber said.

"We have got three great flyhalves and when we were down there earlier, Rassie said that there couldn't have been a better fit than Elton to help us prepare, he has been phenomenal. The Boks' next assignment is the Rugby Championship. They will face Argentina in two Tests before heading abroad for the Australasia leg of the competition.