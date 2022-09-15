I’m desperate to impress, says Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen

Durban — When former Ireland international and current Harlequins defence coach Jerry Flannery described Andre Esterhuizen as a tighthead prop playing in a No 12 jersey, there would have been many a centre nodding in agreement, particularly those who have had to tackle the 28-year-old. Esterhuizen truly is a freak for a backline player — he is 114 kg, just under 2m tall and has pace to burn — and his value can be seen in the difficulty the Sharks have had in replacing him when he left for the Harlequins.

Esterhuizen had been at the Sharks since he finished school at Klerksdorp High in 2013 and he amassed 97 caps (Super Rugby and Currie Cup) in Durban before taking advantage of the transfer window that opened in South Africa not long after the Covid-19 lockdown in early 2020.

He could not have hoped for a bigger impact in the English Premiership and a brilliant season culminated in him being voted the best player in England by his fellow professionals across the land, a priceless accolade that reinforced the wisdom of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s decision to bring him back into the fold for the series against Wales. Esterhuizen was duly given a start in the second Test in Bloemfontein as part of a team that showed 14 changes from the team that had snuck a win in Pretoria the week before. It was hardly the best return to the green and gold because the Boks not only lost but Esterhuizen broke his hand and he is only now fit to play again, and he has been given a “Bomb Squad” berth for Saturday’s vital Rugby Championship match against Argentina.

“The broken hand was a setback so I am grateful for this opportunity and I am desperate to impress,” Esterhuizen said. “Everybody wants to make the World Cup squad and every game I play, wherever it is in the world, I always give it my best shot.” This is probably not good news for the Pumas — especially their midfield — because when Esterhuizen gets on the field, he understands that his chief job is to generate momentum. “I think the gain-line battle will be the key to the outcome on Saturday,” he said. “Creating front-foot ball is vital and with them being such a good defensive side, we need to be as physical as possible and really on our game.”

That is more bad news for Argentina — a hungry Esterhuizen who is determined to be as physical as possible ... “To get over the gain line we are going to have to outwork them,” Esterhuizen said. “ They are tough, especially in Argentina, but if we are up for it — which we are — it will be all good!” South Africans recall Esterhuizen for his bulldozing runs, but at Harlequins he has had to refine his game and his offloading skills are now as useful as his sledgehammer forays over the gain line.

“I have played a few brands of rugby over the last few years, especially at Quins where we like to attack a lot but we all know the difference between club and Test rugby,” Esterhuizen said. “But, yes, there can still be room for softer touches but that can only be on the back of momentum. To offload, you need to be on the front foot because that is when the space opens up. “On Saturday, I hope I can deliver both brands.”