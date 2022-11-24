Injured Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe set for move to Japan - report

Cape Town - His latest injury wouldn't have helped matters, and now Cheslin Kolbe is set to leave France for Japan. The Springbok speedster picked up a thigh injury in last week's 63-21 victory over Italy in Genoa, which saw him leave the field after scoring a try.

According to French publication Midi Olympique, Kolbe is likely to be sidelined for a month for his French club Toulon, where he returned this week as the Bok v England Test was outside the international window. But Midi Olympique also reported that the 29-year-old from Cape Town has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Toulon at the end of June next year, a few months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Having sustained a broken jaw in July this year in the Wales Test series, Kolbe only returned to action in October for Toulon, where he played four matches before rejoining the Boks in Dublin for the Ireland Test.

He is contracted to Toulon until the end of the 2024 season, but may seek a new challenge in Japan after spending a number of years at Toulouse as well. “According to our information, the Springboks player, whose current contract until 2024 includes an exit clause in June 2023, should indeed leave the Var at the end of the current season. According to the latest news, the fullback or winger is leaving for Japan where a League One franchise would be able to afford his services,” Midi Olympique reported. “At the same time, the release of the 2019 world champion, whose payments are among the highest in the Top 14, will allow Toulon to have greater leeway with regard to the salary cap. This will give them more means to densify less filled positions, such as back row and out-half, while having an additional non-Jiff (foreign player) place to fill.

“For his part, after six years spent in France, Cheslin Kolbe will discover a new championship where his profile should do wonders. While waiting for this separation, which is looming on the horizon, there are just over six months left for the Springboks player to leave Mayol with his head held high. “Currently injured (thigh) and absent for at least four weeks, the South African will undoubtedly be keen to conclude his Var adventure on a high note.” @ashfakmohamed