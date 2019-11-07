The Kings will be flying in veteran scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius. Photo: INPHO/Simon King

SWANSEA – The Isuzu Southern Kings have flown in replacements ahead of their final Pro14 tour game against the Ospreys, Swansea, United Kingdom, on Saturday. The Kings have lost their captain JC Astle to an upper respiratory infection, with the lock returning home, while tighthead Rossouw de Klerk has an ankle injury and will also return home.

The Kings will be flying in veteran scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius and former SA Schools tighthead Lupumlo Mguca as replacements for the last game of the tour.

"Sarel wasn't fully fit before, and was struggling with a calf strain, but he brings a certain amount of experience for us," Kings coach Robbie Kempson said.

The Kings have also rested flanker Tienie Burger from training this week to cope with the workload he has put in.