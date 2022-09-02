IOL Sport Show: Another Springbok loss simply won’t do for Jacques Nienaber

Johannesburg - Tomorrow, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will take charge of the men’s senior national team for the 20th time, and one would argue that this one will be the first when there is real pressure on him and his team to perform. This Springbok team – so beloved and respected – have mostly been given plenty of leeway when it comes to results. They have won the right matches at the right time and spun themselves out of the vexed disappointment of pundits and supporters with wizened words.

Millions of South Africans can associate with their everyday-man take on rugby, representing SA and all the hardships associated with it. It is a wonderful narrative, especially when one can look up to their sporting heroes, and there is common understanding to be found there. But I suspect that no amount of spin will be accepted after the Rugby Championship clash tomorrow against the Wallabies in Sydney if the Boks fail to win, or there is another abject display. Instead, the knives will be sharpened with wrathful glee. Bok supporters have mostly been patient with this team, arguably due to the legacy Nienaber and previous Bok mentor Rassie Erasmus created in 2019, but it is now time that this squad show us they are not taking that sentimentality for granted.

For a group of players with so much talent, experience and knowledge when it comes to winning, they have been far too inconsistent. They have made basic errors and at times amateurish blunders in game management. It’s not just the players but the coaching staff as well. They have had plenty of chances to evolve and adapt the game-plan by bringing in new blood, but have instead opted for the tried and tested, with a youngster added here and there. A few weeks ago, I stated my firm belief in this team and that they should dominate all before them. They are, after all, a World Cup and British & Irish Lions conquering squad.

The assumption from South Africans is that the Boks must win every game, or barring that, make the nation proud when they are on the field. At times this year, they have failed to do that. “The thing,” as Nienaber and Co have put it, “must always be the thing.” Right now, it seems that isn't the case. Rather, the Boks are looking too far ahead instead of focusing on the here and now.

Nienaber now sports a 58% win record – a record that is slipping into the same territory occupied by Rudolf Straeuli (52%) and Harry Viljoen (53%) during their controversial tenures as head coaches, although he still has a bit of a cushion over Allister Coetzee (44%). After this most recent loss, there was already some truly angry vitriol directed towards Nienaber and Co. Lose tomorrow or put in another “bad” performance, and any built-up goodwill might all evaporate. Indeed, another Boks loss simply won’t do.

