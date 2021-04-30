IOL Sports Show: Covid-19 has hit Springboks the hardest, says Cheslin Kolbe

Cape Town - Cheslin Kolbe has admitted that the Springboks arguably have it the toughest in terms of all teams in being able to compete internationally due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the IOL Sport Show this week.

Kolbe, like his fellow Springbok World Cup 2019 winners, have not played any international rugby together since that famous night in Yokohama almost two years ago.

"I am definitely missing pulling on the green and gold. Just to be part of that environment. I think South Africa and the Springboks probably has it the toughest amongst all the other countries in terms of not playing much rugby local wise and internationally," Kolbe said on the IOL Sport Show.

It is not only the Springboks that haven't been in action on the global stage, but the domestic franchises such as the Stormers, Lions, Bulls and Sharks have also been confined to solely to domestic competitions. The Rainbow Cup that was meant to include teams from Europe was also recently canceled due to travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

Kolbe, though, has been fortunate enough to play for Toulouse in the Top 14 and European Champions Cup, while his teammates have also been playing for France in the Six Nations.

"They have been playing in the Six Nations and getting confidence each and every time they get together playing international rugby. For us, obviously it is a bit harsh but we can only control the controllables," Kolbe said.

"Hopefully with the British and Irish Lions coming up then we can hopefully get together as a squad and meet up with the coaches again and get in line with their thinking and strategies for the tour. That's probably something to look forward to and be excited about."

The British and Irish Lions are due to arrive in South Africa for a scheduled eight-match tour in July.

