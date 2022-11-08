Is World Rugby putting the whistle in the mouth of the wrong referees too often?

Durban - The next time the Springboks play Ireland it will be in a pool match at France ’23 and if they win, and indeed go on to win the World Cup, no South African will care what happened this weekend in Dublin. But for now, it hurts that the Boks really should have nailed this one and avenged that 38-3 humiliation at the same ground five years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Boks lost because of two reasons — they made the schoolboy error of going into an inevitably tense Test match without a recognised goal-kicker, and they were on the wrong side of the poor officiating. I hate ref bashing because it is so easy, and so common, and often the match official is the soft target for enraged fans that are too one-eyed to comprehend that the they are usually been equally poor for both teams. Fans don’t criticise the referee when their team has won and, honestly, surely nobody believes refs go out to deliberately cheat.

My big beef with officiating is that World Rugby puts the whistle in the mouth of the wrong guys too often and does not penalise them when they get it wrong. Actually, why would they? World Rugby is not big on admitting their errors ... The players get dropped when making mistakes too often but refs just carry on regardless. And my worst is the TMOs, who are basically failed referees. This year alone I can’t tell you how many TMOs have got decisions wrong, despite sitting in what looks like a Nasa control room, and after taking an eternity to look at endless camera angles, they still can’t see that a pass was forward.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mostly, they just agree with the ref’s “on-field decision”. They hardly ever overturn the ref and cop out with ‘I can’t see any clear an obvious reason why the try should be allowed/disallowed”. They just don’t have the clout to make big calls — you can go and walk the dog during the time they take to make their non-decisions, so why do we have them? At the Aviva Stadium, both Irish tries contained a forward pass in the build-up, and the Johnny Sexton one, in particular, was a shocker.

Story continues below Advertisement

We have to assume that the TMOs utilised by World Rugby for big Test matches are the cream of their crop and have gone through rigorous examinations. Good grief, imagine what their worst TMOs must be like?! Despite not having a kicker at the Aviva Stadium and not having a competent official in sight, the Boks finished just three points short of the Irish. The pain of the defeat has clouded the fact that they played pretty well. Ireland’s coach, the very tough former rugby league star Andy Farrell doesn’t do flattery so when he called the Boks “a hell of a team”, he meant it. And the long injury list the Irish had on Sunday illustrated how the Boks gave it a full go.