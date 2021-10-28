It helps having guys with northern hemisphere experience, says Springboks’ Bongi Mbonambi

Cape Town – Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi having players in the squad who have experience playing in the northern hemisphere has helped them prepare for the End of Year Tour. Mbonambi, speaking from France where the squad are preparing for their last international assignment of the season, highlighted Stormers lock and captain Salmaan Moerat, who played in the first four rounds of the United Rugby Championship, and the role he has played in helping the Boks prepare for the Tests against Wales (November 6), Scotland (November 13) and England (November 20). Moerat was the only newcomer to Jacques Nienaber’s 32-man squad that played against the British & Irish Lions and the Rugby Championship.

“We have Salmaan (Moerat) here who has played a bit of URC games, we also have some other guys in the group (who knows that it’s like playing up north). Salmaan has been giving us a few pointers on what it’s like playing up there,” Mbonambi said. “The Welsh side are always a tough team to beat, especially at home. I know we beat them in the World Cup, but they are always a tough side. Their forwards are quite tough, but they also have a good backline. We have a week to prepare and to get our ducks in a row.” The first-choice hooker added that the Boks’ recent record against Wales – who they met in the World Cup semi-final – has been a talking point in the Springbok camp as they prepare to face the Home Nations. Of the last seven games between the two sides, the Boks have lost five.

“We know that our record in Cardiff hasn’t been well, and we are definitely trying to rectify that. Coach Jacques has definitely talked about it in our meetings, but we also know that this is a new tour,” he said. “We know we are going to face top-quality hookers, we know they enjoy scrum battles. So, we are looking forward to those battles. We know we are coming up against a massive forward battle, so we’re looking forward to it." @WynonaLouw