CAPE TOWN – Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot says their game against Italy will be their most important one so far.
The Boks lost their opening game against New Zealand 23-13, before going on to beat Namibia 57-3 in their second Pool game on Saturday.
The Boks’ game against the Azzurri will be key, and yesterday the Boks confirmed that centre Jesse Kriel, who picked up a hamstring injury against the All Blacks, was the only player in doubt for the Italy clash on Friday.
Proudfoot said that the focus will be on executing their plan as opposed to who starts, mentioning their front row in particular.
“We have a massive job on the weekend.