Italy Test ‘most important’ Boks have played this year









We have a massive job (against Italy) this weekend, says Matt Proudfoot, Springboks forward coach. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets CAPE TOWN – Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot says their game against Italy will be their most important one so far. The Boks lost their opening game against New Zealand 23-13, before going on to beat Namibia 57-3 in their second Pool game on Saturday. The Boks’ game against the Azzurri will be key, and yesterday the Boks confirmed that centre Jesse Kriel, who picked up a hamstring injury against the All Blacks, was the only player in doubt for the Italy clash on Friday. Proudfoot said that the focus will be on executing their plan as opposed to who starts, mentioning their front row in particular. “We have a massive job on the weekend.

This is probably the most important Test we’ve played this year so it’s great to have probably close to a full squad to pick from. This is what it all comes down to - this one game - and that’s what matters to us,” he said.

The Springboks camp confirmed that centre Jesse Kriel picked up a hamstring injury against the All Blacks and will be replaced by Damian Willemse. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets

The front row of Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch were massive against Namibia, but Proudfoot mentioned that it’s their technique over personnel that has been promising.

“We are working towards a very specific plan.

What’s pleasing for me is how the guys are just boosting each other and executing the plan.”

Wynona Louw

Cape Times

Like us on Facebook