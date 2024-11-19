It’s a family affair for the Springboks as Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse start against Wales

It’s going to be a family affair in the Springboks’ backline on Saturday when the Hendrikse brothers, Jaden and Jordan, run out against Wales in Cardiff. The Hendrikse brothers will become the 36th set of siblings to play for the Springboks when they partner up at halfback at the Principality Stadium.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse played his only Test for the Boks against Wales earlier this year, and replaces Manie Libbok in the starting line-up. Jaden comes in for Grant Williams at No 9 in the only other change in the backline from the Test win against England. Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.

𝐀 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐑 𝐊![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐊 😲



Jordan Hendrikse's 59m kick won it for the Hollywoodbets Sharks XV 😤![CDATA[]]>🔥 #CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/wV7GC6pk80 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 21, 2024 The last time a set of brothers were included in the starting team, was in the Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the replacements’ bench by coach Rassie Erasmus in a match-23 that shows seven personnel changes to the team that beat England 29-20 in London on Saturday. The team also features a new lock combination of the fit-again Jean Kleyn, who last appeared in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, and Franco Mostert, while the only change in the loose trio is at flanker, where Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit - who is nursing a shoulder niggle - and will start alongside captain Siya Kolisi and hard-running No 8 Jasper Wiese. “This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note,” said Erasmus.

“We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do. “Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Vodacom Bulls in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship. “Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench.”

Hanekom was drafted into the squad before the team’s departure for their pre-tour training camp in Jersey following the withdrawal of utility back Damian Willemse, and should he take the field, he will become the 51st player to feature for the team this season. Erasmus opted for six forwards and two backs on the bench, with the same replacement front row of Malcolm Marx (hooker), Gerhard Steenekamp, and Vincent Koch (both props), while Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, who started in the engine room on Saturday, are rotated to the bench. The two backline players among the replacements are the double Rugby World Cup-winning duo of Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Handre Pollard (flyhalf).

Springboks team for Wales: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Cheslin Kolbe 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Jordan Hendrikse 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Franco Mostert 4 Jean Kleyn 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx 17 Gerhard Steenekamp 18 Vincent Koch 19 Eben Etzebeth 20 RG Snyman 21 Cameron Hanekom 22 Cobus Reinach 23 Handré Pollard.