Jacques Nienaber on Jasper Wiese: We want him to again show what got him into the Springbok squad

DURBAN - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is banking on young Jasper Wiese reproducing his form from the recent English Premiership as the South Africans continues to try and fill the void left by injured icon Duane Vermeulen. Wiese was many critics’ choice at No8 for the first Test against the Lions after he had delivered a promising debut against Georgia, only for Nienaber to gamble on Kwagga Smith who ended up having a forgettable second half last week.

ALSO READ: Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus says ’Jaco Johan’ is not his Twitter ’burner account’ Smith was caught out when the Lions upped the aerial game that went a long way to securing them the spoils as the Boks floundered. The 24-year-old Wise enjoyed a sensational season for Leicester, breaking records for his number of ball carries and metres made.

“The reason why we started looking at Jasper was that he was doing well in the Premiership and you can see that in his dominant statistics," Nienaber said. ALSO READ: Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Jasper Wiese to start against Lions in second Test “We want Jasper show again what got him into the Bok squad — he broke the selection door down — and I'm sure he'll give that to us."

Smith had a busy first half last week but, surprisingly for a former Sevens star, he struggled in the air when Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar got busy with the boot. ALSO READ: Lions make three changes to starting line-up for second test against the Springboks In acknowledging the painful absence of Vermeulen, Nienaber said: “You don't get the man of the match in a World Cup final without being the highest quality player. Duane is a top player, but so is Kwagga and I think tactically I wasn't that sharp in terms of protecting him with the high balls. I should have done better there as a coach.