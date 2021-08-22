Jacques Nienaber proud of Boks after Rugby Championship win over Argentina

CAPE TOWN – Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has every reason to be “unbelievably proud” of his team after their 29-10 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend. Playing in their second Test against Los Pumas, the Boks scored two tries to nil to bag the win.

While the game wasn’t the ultimate advert for rugby, the Boks – playing as a much-changed side yet again – showed the magnitude of their depth and their defensive prowess. In the previous games, their kicking game was also a big feature. Speaking after the game, the defence guru lauded the squad for what they’ve managed to achieve, with their solitary defeat since returning to the Test arena coming against the British & Irish Lions in the Series-opener. “I’m unbelievably proud of the squad of players,” said Nienaber.

“This was a massive test match for us…not bigger than a World Cup or a British & Irish Lions series match, but it was huge for us internally. “If you take the perspective of the SA ‘A’ match against the Lions and then three Test matches against them and then two really tough Tests against Argentina, it was six Test matches in a row and at the end of it I can just say well done to the guys. “The players deserve all the credit, it’s them sacrificing themselves for their country and their team. I’m massively privileged to work with people like that.”

With the uncertainty around the competition after New Zealand cancelled their home Tests against South Africa due to Covid-19 restrictions and decided not to travel to Perth for their match against Australia next week, the Boks will remain in Nelson Mandela Bay until a decision is taken on the re-scheduling of the competition’s remaining fixtures. The All Blacks were to face South Africa in Dunedin on September 25 and at Eden Park in Auckland on October 2. Nienaber said they were ready for any eventuality.

“We would like to play the Rugby Championship in South Africa. we’ve proved we can do it,” he said. “But we’ll play anywhere we have to. We have got six scenarios ready and when the decision is made, we’ll put it into action.” @WynonaLouw