JOHANNESBURG – Junior Springbok and Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is relishing the opportunity to represent his country for the second time this year after being included in the SA Under-19 team to tour Georgia, and he said they are keen to express themselves on the field.
The calm-and-collected No 9 was one of the key players in the Junior Springboks’ World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign in Argentina in June, with his consistently superb contributions on the field earning him a nomination for the Breakthrough Player of the Tournament award. The SA Under-20s claimed the bronze medal in the international showpiece.
The SA Under-19 team – which is being guided by Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux – will depart for Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday. They will play two matches against the hosts, on December 2 and 5.
“I am very excited to be part of the SA Under-19 team,” said Hendrikse.
“This is an exciting new bunch of players and there is a fantastic vibe in the camp, so we are really looking forward to going to Georgia and expressing ourselves on the field.