Jake White says he would want to coach the Springboks again … if these things are in place

Cape Town — Jake White is open to returning as Springbok coach in the wake of Jacques Nienaber’s imminent departure – but it’s not a straight-forward matter. SA Rugby announced last week that Nienaber — long-time right-hand man of Rassie Erasmus — will be vacating his post after the Rugby World Cup in France later this year to join Irish province Leinster as a senior coach.

The 59-year-old White guided the Boks to the 2007 World Cup title, having started his tenure in 2004 after a long history in the national set-up as a video analyst and other roles as far back as the 1995 World Cup in South Africa. Since then, he has been linked to the Australian and England national posts, but hasn’t returned to the Test arena again, having taken charge of the Brumbies, Sharks, Montpellier and Toyota Verblitz before coming back home to lead the Bulls in 2020. White helped the Bulls clinch two Currie Cup titles, Super Rugby Unlocked and reach the United Rugby Championship final last season, and has often spoken about wanting to leave a legacy at the Pretoria side by building a truly champion side at Loftus Versfeld, having signed a contract until 2027.

But like any coach, the lure of Test rugby is irresistible. Asked during a team announcement press conference yesterday whether he would be interested in becoming the Bok coach again, White said: “My name doesn’t crop up. I’ve been reading enough articles to see that my name is not on that (list), so maybe it’s a good thing. “But sometimes it’s spooky when your name is on that list, because you generally don’t get it. “I work for an incredible organisation (at the Bulls). I have a great relationship with my board, with (Bulls majority shareholders) Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert.

“I wouldn’t do anything without ever speaking to them about it. If they felt it was in the best interests of South African rugby that I would be involved in the national set-up, I would only do it with their blessing. “As you’ve seen, unless you get in there and they want you, there is no use being forced in. “Secondly, you’ve got to get what you think is important for you to run the organisation when it comes to rugby.

“I can’t answer why a guy would want to leave a national job when you’re coaching the world champions. I can’t answer that… you’ve got to ask him,” he said. “I was surprised like anybody. When someone leaves a national job, you often wonder why — and it’s a great job. Coaching the Springboks, world champions… I can say it’s one of the greatest jobs in sport. “But I can’t answer why and how (Nienaber decided to move on), and what the reasons are. I’m sure he’s thought about it, and he’s made a decision which is in the best interest of himself.”