All Black coach Steve Hansen, Wales’ Warren Gatland and Ireland’s Joe Schmidt have all announced their international retirements after this World Cup. Hansen will coach club rugby in Japan, Gatland is returning to the Chiefs in New Zealand and Schmidt is returning to New Zealand on a sabbatical.
Joseph, whose contract with Japan expires at the end of the World Cup, is expected to re-sign with the Japanese Rugby Union, despite reports that he is among the candidates to replace Hansen as All Black coach.
Just who is Jamie Joseph?
He is a man rich in Maori and rugby tradition. Joseph’s Maori heritage through his father is to the Ngati Maniapoto tribe and the Rangitane and Ngati Rarua, through his mother.