It’s been quite a year for the Stormers player, from lifting the Webb Ellis cup in Japan with the Boks and being nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, to being the big winner at the Western Province awards earlier this week.
At the event Jantjies walked away with the Players’ Player and Best Back awards, while he also received a provincial award recognising the season he’s enjoyed.
But he’s not the only one to acknowledge for his achievements, Jantjies insisted.
“It’s nice to get the individual accolades, but rugby remains a team sport and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates and the coaches I’ve worked with. I have to thank them,” he said.